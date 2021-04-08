Gunmen abduct 3 persons at another Ibadan quarry site

Less than two weeks after the abduction of three farmers in Oluyole Local Government Area and about two months after some staff of a quarry site were abducted by armed gunmen along Ibadan/Ijebu Ode Road, some daredevil kidnappers again on Thursday evening abducted three people in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The gunmen kidnapped the three workers at Megabolex Quarry site, in the Idi Ayunre area of Ibadan along the same Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road in the same Oluyole Local Government Area of the state.

According to one of the workers, Tope Solomon, who escaped from the kidnappers by the whiskers, the unfortunate incident happened at about 4:30pm when they were coming out of the site.

The gunmen blocked their way and abducted three of them. Solomon reported the incident at Idi Ayunre police station at about 4:50pm.

Asked for their identities, Solomon said the abducted workers are: Ubong Jacob, Amisu Isaac and Wasiu. He said that the abducted workers were taken to an unknown destination by their captors.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi (CSP) said the abduction took place on Thursday and that the police and hunters were already searching for the victims.

