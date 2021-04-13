Gunmen abduct 3 women again in Ibadan

Some gunmen again struck on Monday morning at Onipe Community of Ibadan, via Idi Ayunre, along Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road and kidnapped three women.

New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen emerged from the bush around Onipe Community at about 8:20a.m and shot sporadically into the air before whisking the victims away to an unknown destination. According to investigation, the abdicted victims were identified as: Mrs Okeowo, Mrs Abosede Adebayo and Mrs Bola Ogunrinde.

According to two men (names withheld), who lodged a report on the incident at Idi Ayunre Police Division at about 10a.m on Monday, Mrs Ogunrinde was said to have driven a Toyota RAV-4, with registration number AGL 66 FY into the scene before she was also abducted.

Upon the report, the Idi Ayunre Divisional Police Officer was said to have swung into action, joined by the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-kidnapping Unit and his team, the operatives of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), local hunters and vigilante group members trailing the abductors to effect their arrest and rescue of the three women.

In the past one month, the abductors had consistently descended on the road linking Oyo and Ogun states and carried out three two operations.

On Tuesday, April 6, three quarry site workers and a female commuter were kidnapped on the road. They regained their freedom on Friday, April 9, after much effort by the police and other security agents.

Earlier, on March 15, the kidnappers had also struck at Ibuso Gbooro, close to Dally Junction, by a quarry site, and abducted two bank officials, two commuters and a palm wine tapper.

