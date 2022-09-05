Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct 32 persons in Ondo, police rescue two

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

…say only 11 persons abducted

 

No fewer than 32 persons were over the weekend abducted by gunmen in Ondo State. The victims were said to be returning from Benin City, Edo State after attending a burial ceremony. The police has however said it have rescued two of the victims. It was gathered that the victims were traveling in a coastal bus when they were waylaid by the gunmen.

Following the incident, operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps have begun to comb the Benin-Ifon to Owo forest in search of them. Confirming the development, Commandant of the corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that the command would do all  within its power to rescue the victims.

According to Adeleye, the Amotekun corps and other security agencies have been briefed and had since commenced search and rescue operation in other to free the victims.

The two were rescued following the deployment of security operatives into the forest within the  axis of Ose and Owo Local Government Areas of the state. Meanwhile, the identities of the 32 victims who were kidnapped while coming from Edo State have been revealed

 

According to sources, majority of the victims were photographers who attended a burial ceremony in Benin, Edo State. The kidnappers were said to have succeeded in abducting 11 persons, while others escape  Security operatives combing the bush were able rescued two of the victims while search was still ongoing for other victims.

 

Ondo police spokesperson, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, said a combined team of security operatives were still in the forest. “It was 11 persons that were kidnapped. We have rescued some of them and our men are still in the bush.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

