Gunmen abduct 4 female footballers, 2 others in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN Comment(0)

Four female footballers, a man and their driver have been reported kidnapped by gunmen in Uronigbe, a border community between Edo and Delta States in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State.

It was gathered that the footballers were kidnapped around 6pm on Friday while returning from football match competition at Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area, Delta State.

A source in the community said the kidnappers have contacted some families demanding a ransom of N5m each for the victims.

He said: “They (footballers) went to Owa-Alero to play a football match, so, on their way back, they were kidnapped at Uronigbe area, the boundary between Delta and Edo state.

“The victims include Mrs Precious Agbajor, one Abraham, Nancy, Beatrice including the driver and another person whose identity is not yet known. They are six in number that are in the kidnapper’s den. The matter has been reported at Uronigbe Police Station.

“The kidnappers have contacted the husband of Agbajor and asked him to pay N5 million for his wife.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Delta State, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, adding that it happened in Edo State.

His Edo State counterpart,. Chidi Nwabuzor said from the record available at the State Command, there is information about the incident.

He said: “You know we transmit our records to Force Headquarters every day.

 

There is no such record before us. From the Command’s record, no such incident happened yesterday (Friday) so the police will not give an account of anything unreported

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

