Gunmen abduct 4 in Ekiti

Gunmen yesterday abducted four persons along the Ayetoro Ekiti – Otun Ekiti Road in Ekiti State.

The incident made some road users who reportedly attempted to run from the dare devil gun men stranded. It was gathered that the victims were taken into the bush by the suspected kidnappers

A source told newsmen that one of those who escaped disclosed that the gunmen took away four passengers from two buses. Another source said: “The hunters were called that some kidnappers were operating along Ayetoro – Otun Road.

“But before they got there, the gunmen had piloted two buses into the bush. At that point, we cannot say the number of people taken into the forest, but the buses were there.

“I advised the hunters and the security agents who arrived the scene later that the kidnappers would have gone towards the Otun end and that they would not have gone far that time.

“Definitely, they were the ones who operated along Ayetoro – Ewu Road on Sunday evening. The Sunday operation was not successful and that was why they waited around to carry out this one,” the source said.

“The suspected kidnappers, upon realising that they had missed their prime target, on Sunday evening, started attacking commercial motorcyclists by shooting sporadically into the air to scare people.

He added: “An okada rider was stopped at gun point and they took all his valuables, while another okada operator escaped into the bush. The kidnappers fled when they noticed the other okada rider had escaped.”

Confirming the abduction, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, said: “We heard the information and we have deployed our personnel there.

“There was a kidnap incident this morning. It began on Sunday evening when some suspected robbers attacked a man who the police thereafter rescued. But this morning, we learnt that the suspects were the ones who abducted some road users. The police are on their trail,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...