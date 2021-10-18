Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct 4 in Nasarawa, demand N25m ransom

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

Gunmen believed to be kidnappers Saturday attacked Mararaba Akunza community near Federal University of Lafia in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital and abducted four persons suspected to be students living in the community.

 

It was not certain whether the students were those of the university at the time of filling this report.

 

The incident which occurred at about 8pm on Saturday when it was raining, according to an eye witness account happened when some gunmen invaded the community shooting sporadically into the air to scare inhabitants of the community before taking their victims away.

 

Reports said the gunmen made contact with some family members of the victims at about 11.30pm Saturday night and demanded a N25 million ransom.

 

The source said: “The gunmen came in their large number and started shooting sporadically into the air, scaring residents of Mararaba Akunza community before abducting four students, but nobody knows whether they are students of Federal University of Lafia.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests 12 with 25 sacks of Indian hemp in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Twelve persons involved in the courier of 1,381.5 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be Indian hemp have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger State. While briefing journalists, the Acting Commander in the state, Mr. Isaac Aloye said, out of thee 12 arrested, four have been sent to the Correctional […]
Metro & Crime

ASCSN National president, driver, delegates escape lynching

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

It was fisticuffs galore yesterday as the controversial election of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in Delta State ended in fiasco. The National officers, led by the Acting President, Dr Tommy Okon, their drivers, the embattled outgone chairman and factional delegates at the event ran helter-skelter when the crisis assumed a […]
Metro & Crime

Domestic violence: Relatives seek probe into housewife’s suspicious death

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Homicide detectives attached to the Lagos State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, have been advised to do everything within the ambit of the law to uncover how Eucharia, 55, died in her husband’s apartment and her corpse found on a mattress soaked with blood. The deceased family members are, however, blaming Eucharia’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica