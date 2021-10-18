Gunmen abduct 4 in Nasarawa, demand N25m ransom

Gunmen believed to be kidnappers Saturday attacked Mararaba Akunza community near Federal University of Lafia in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital and abducted four persons suspected to be students living in the community.

It was not certain whether the students were those of the university at the time of filling this report.

The incident which occurred at about 8pm on Saturday when it was raining, according to an eye witness account happened when some gunmen invaded the community shooting sporadically into the air to scare inhabitants of the community before taking their victims away.

Reports said the gunmen made contact with some family members of the victims at about 11.30pm Saturday night and demanded a N25 million ransom.

The source said: “The gunmen came in their large number and started shooting sporadically into the air, scaring residents of Mararaba Akunza community before abducting four students, but nobody knows whether they are students of Federal University of Lafia.”

