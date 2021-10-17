Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct 4 in Nasarawa, demand N25m ransom

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia Comment(0)

Gunmen believe to be kidnappers Saturday attacked Mararaba Akunza community near the Federal University of Lafia in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, and abducted four students living in the community.

It was not certain whether the students were those attending the Federal University of Lafia at the time of filling this report.

The incident occurred at about 7-8pm, on Saturday night while it was raining heavily.

An eyewitness said some gunmen in their numbers invaded the community and shot sporadically into the air to scare inhabitants of the community before taking their victims away.

New Telegraph learnt the gunmen made contact with some family members of the abductees around 11.30pm Saturday and demanded for N25 million ransom.

He said: “The gunmen came in their large numbers and started shooting sporadically into the air, scaring residents of the community before abducting four students, but nobody knows whether they were students of the Federal University of Lafia.”

But the Public Relation Officer of the university, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, who spoke to newsmen, denied that the abducted victims were their students.

 “None of our students were kidnapped; the incident happened outside the university,” he said.

