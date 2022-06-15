Gunmen abduct 8 persons in Katsina, demand N60m ransom

Gunmen yesterday morning abducted eight persons in the Katsina State capital. The incident occurred at about 4:00 am at Unguwan Shola, a community directly behind the former Federal Medical Centre (FMC), which was recently converted into a Teaching Hospital.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen abducted seven males and one female, but the police said that six people were abducted by the terrorists. While no life was lost, it was gathered that some residents sustained injures while fleeing from the gunmen. Sources said the gunmen, who came in their numbers, rode on motorcycles and were armed with sophisticated weapons.

“They went from house to house, demanding for money, phones, food items and other valuables,” one of the sources said. “They went away with seven men and a woman, and operated for several minutes without hindrance.” He lamented that efforts by some of the residents to contact security operatives to come to their rescue proved abortive. He, however, called on the state government and the police to beef up security in the area.

One of the family members of abducted victims, said the terrorists have called demanding for N60 million ransom payment. The family member, who asked not to be named, said the terrorists called some minutes before noon on Tuesday, asking that they pay N7.5 million for each of the victims.

He said the families of the victims have met and discussed about the development, but did not disclose if they had decided to pay or negotiate the demanded ransom. Spokesperson for the police command in the state, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement, confirmed the incident, but said only six people were abducted.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State command, has deployed anti-kidnapping unit in addition to other operational asset of the command to the area,” Isah said.

