Gunmen abduct Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff’s wife

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr Olugbenga Ale.

This is coming a few hours after the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, was killed by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at the Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

It was learnt that Mrs Ale was kidnapped alongside her driver and one other person along Ondo-Akure Expressway at the Owena area of Idanre Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night.

When contacted, the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident, saying the command had begun to search for the victims.

He said: “I can confirm the incident. The CP has ordered all the police divisions in the area to go after the hoodlums with the assistance of the military men and I hope that very soon, we shall have good news from there.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the security agencies to fish out the killers of the first-class monarch.

Akeredolu, who visited the affected area where the monarch was killed, described the incident as a sad occurrence.

He said: “The security agencies, especially police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“On our part as a government, we shall give whatever it takes to unravel this; these criminals who have wrought this sad day on our state shall not go unpunished.”

