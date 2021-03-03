Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct another foreigner in Ekiti

Gunmen have kidnapped another foreigner along Igbemo Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the kidnap to Channels Television, noting that the incident took place on Tuesday.
The police spokesman asked residents not to get tensed as security operatives, noting that efforts were ongoing to the rescue of the victim and the arrest of culprits.
The latest abduction comes three months after a similar incident in Ekiti State.
In November last year, an expatriate handling a road construction was abducted and released after two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command has banned unauthorised use of covered number plates, blaring of siren and use of revolving lights by unapproved persons.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Tunde Mobayo, described the illegal privileges as a threat to the security of the state.
“Undoubtedly, this in recent time, has pulled a great threat to the security of the State as some criminal elements hide under these guises to carry out their criminal intentions.
“To this end, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Tunde Mobayo in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has warned against the unauthorized/illegal use of siren, revolving light, covered plate numbers and the use of unregistered spy plate numbers,” he said.

