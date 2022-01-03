News

Gunmen abduct bride-to-be on wedding day in Plateau

A bride-to-be, Farmat Paul, has been kidnapped some hours before her wedding in Plateau State.

The incident occurred in the Bokkos Local Government Area on Monday.

The bride-to-be and the groom, Zaphaniah Kosom, had sent out invitation cards for their wedding billed for Monday in the Ngyong community.

It was learnt that the lady had gone to see the pastor when she was abducted.

A source close to the church said the gunmen stormed the pastor’s house and abducted only the lady, leaving the pastor and his family members unhurt.

“As I am talking to you, the groom is yet to come to terms with reality.

“There are different insinuations to the incident. It is a hopeless situation.

“Both the church and the family are eagerly waiting for a call from the kidnappers,” he said.

Plateau Police Public Relations Officer, Ubah Gabriel Ogiba, said the incident had not been reported to the Command.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

