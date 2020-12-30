Gunmen abduct Catholic Bishop, driver in Owerri

Kalu condemns attack, threatens APC Caucus meeting

The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Dr. Moses Chikwe has been abducted by yet-to-be identified assailants. Chikwe was abducted by some armed men on 27th December, 2020 around Site and Services area of the World Bank Housing Estate near Umuguma.

His driver and a cousin were taken away alongside the cleric by the suspected assailants. However, his abductors were yet open communication or make contact with the Archdiocese thereby further raising anxiety over the safety of the Bishop. Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, His Grace, Dr. Anthony Obinna through the Chancellor and Secretary of the Archdiocese, Rev. Msgnr. Alphonsus Oha, announced the abduction of the Bishop yesterday.

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria also in a statement said “His Grace, Archbishop Obinna has announced the kidnap of his Auxiliary Bishop, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe. He is said to have been kidnapped on the night of Sunday, the 27th of December 2020. Up to this moment, there has been no communication from the kidnappers.”

The statement was signed by Rev. Fr. Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi, the Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja. The statement was corroborated by the Imo State Police Public Rela tions Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu who also confirmed the incident.

“The commissioner of Police has activated the Commands Quick Intervention Team (QUIT) and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) of the command to move in and make necessary intervention with a view to rescuing the Bishop and possibly arresting the culprits,” SP Ikeokwu said. Meanwhile, Chief Whip of the Senate,

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has condemned the kidnapping of the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, threatening to boycott his party, the All Progressives Congress’ South-East Caucus meeting billed for today in Owerri to protest ongoing insecurity in the country.

In a statement signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala of office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu frowned at the abduction and urged the security agencies to be swift in securing the release of the auxiliary bishop.

He said: “All security agencies should immediately wade into uncommon actions to arrest this big threat to the lives of Nigerians. Bishop Moses doesn’t deserve such a thing.

The government of Imo State should also put all measures to arrest this bad situation and secure the release of the Bishop. It is unfair, wicked and irresponsible to keep on putting fears in the lives of Nigerians especially the latest style of kidnapping clergies.

“We have South-East All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus meeting on the 30th and if the Bishop’s freedom is not secured, I will be boycotting the meeting.”

