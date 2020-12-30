Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct Catholic Bishop, driver in Owerri

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)
  • Kalu condemns attack, threatens APC Caucus meeting

 

The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Dr. Moses Chikwe has been abducted by yet-to-be identified assailants. Chikwe was abducted by some armed men on 27th December, 2020 around Site and Services area of the World Bank Housing Estate near Umuguma.

 

His driver and a cousin were taken away alongside the cleric by the suspected assailants. However, his abductors were yet open communication or make contact with the Archdiocese thereby further raising anxiety over the safety of the Bishop. Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, His Grace, Dr. Anthony Obinna through the Chancellor and Secretary of the Archdiocese, Rev. Msgnr. Alphonsus Oha, announced the abduction of the Bishop yesterday.

 

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria also in a statement said “His Grace, Archbishop Obinna has announced the kidnap of his Auxiliary Bishop, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe. He is said to have been kidnapped on the night of Sunday, the 27th of December 2020. Up to this moment, there has been no communication from the kidnappers.”

 

The statement was signed by Rev. Fr. Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi, the Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja. The statement was corroborated by the Imo State Police Public Rela  tions Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu who also confirmed the incident.

 

“The commissioner of Police has activated the Commands Quick Intervention Team (QUIT) and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) of the command to move in and make necessary intervention with a view to rescuing the Bishop and possibly arresting the culprits,” SP Ikeokwu said. Meanwhile, Chief Whip of the Senate,

 

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has condemned the kidnapping of the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, threatening to boycott his party, the All Progressives Congress’ South-East Caucus meeting billed for today in Owerri to protest ongoing insecurity in the country.

 

In a statement signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala of office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu frowned at the abduction and urged the security agencies to be swift in securing the release of the auxiliary bishop.

 

He said: “All security agencies should immediately wade into uncommon actions to arrest this big threat to the lives of Nigerians. Bishop Moses doesn’t deserve such a thing.

 

The government of Imo State should also put all measures to arrest this bad situation and secure the release of the Bishop. It is unfair, wicked and irresponsible to keep on putting fears in the lives of Nigerians especially the latest style of kidnapping clergies.

 

“We have South-East All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus meeting on the 30th and if the Bishop’s freedom is not secured, I will be boycotting the meeting.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos captures 30,107 criminals’ data

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Prison inmates rise to 9,053 Lagos State government has captured the data of 30,107 criminals on the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS). This is as the number of prison inmates in Lagos prisons, which have capacity for only 3,872 people, has risen to 9,053, about 140 per cent more than the official capacity. According to […]
Metro & Crime

Soldier arrested for brutalising lady for ‘indecent’ dressing in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Police in Oyo State have arrested some soldiers attached to Operation Burst for brutalising a lady at Beere of Ibadan, the state capital.   A viral video shows how a soldier identified as Adesina was beating a lady he accused of dressing indecently. Residents of the area have also complained that men of the Operation […]
Metro & Crime

109 Nigerians repatriated from Mali, to be isolated

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday, received 109 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Mali. The NEMA South-West Coordinator, Ibrahim Fariloye, disclosed that the returnees would be isolated for 14 days at Ikeja before they would be released.   The returnees arrived at the International Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, about 3:15a.m. They are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica