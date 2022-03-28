Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest, 50 others in Niger

Barely one week after Governor Abubakar Sani Bello paid a visit to the local government, a Catholic priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Sarkin Pawa, Reverend Father Leo Raphael have been abducted by armed terrorists on their way to Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munya Local Government.

New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen in their numbers on Sunday evening blocked the main road to Sarkin Pawa and abducted about 50 unsuspecting travellers that ran into them.

A source told our Correspondent that, large movements of terrorists riding on motorcycles were sighted by villagers the previous day, in villages of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The source said, the terrorist moved unchallenged, with each motorcycle rider carrying one or two persons fully armed and some of them wearing military camouflage uniforms directing the abductees into a bush path.

It will be recalled that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had assured the people there that security will be provided to secure their lives and properties.

The governor’s visit was prompted by earlier attacks on some villages in Munya and Shiroro local governments by terrorists who killed and kidnapped several villagers when they were going to weekly markets in Chibani and Mutum Daya.

A source, who spoke to our Correspondent, said a truck carrying logs of woods from the forest was burnt down after the driver of the truck, on sighting them abandoned the vehicle and ran for his dear life.

The Council Secretary of Munya Local Government, Mr James Jagaba earlier reported that the terrorists were seen by villagers around Chibani, Injita, Tsohon Kabula and Jesso. Another source said they were also seen around the Gini and Gunu axis.

The terror group were said to have attacked shops and food stores with no human casualties recorded.