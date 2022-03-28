Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest, 50 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Barely one week after Governor Abubakar Sani Bello paid a visit to the local government, a Catholic priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Sarkin Pawa, Reverend Father Leo Raphael have been abducted by armed terrorists on their way to Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munya Local Government.

New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen in their numbers on Sunday evening blocked the main road to Sarkin Pawa and abducted about 50 unsuspecting travellers that ran into them.

A source told our Correspondent that, large movements of terrorists riding on motorcycles were sighted by villagers the previous day, in villages of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The source said, the terrorist moved unchallenged, with each motorcycle rider carrying one or two persons fully armed and some of them wearing military camouflage uniforms directing the abductees into a bush path.

It will be recalled that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had assured the people there that security will be provided to secure their lives and properties.

The governor’s visit was prompted by earlier attacks on some villages in Munya and Shiroro local governments by terrorists who killed and kidnapped several villagers when they were going to weekly markets in Chibani and Mutum Daya.

A source, who spoke to our Correspondent, said a truck carrying logs of woods from the forest was burnt down after the driver of the truck, on sighting them abandoned the vehicle and ran for his dear life.

The Council Secretary of Munya Local Government, Mr James Jagaba earlier reported that the terrorists were seen by villagers around Chibani, Injita, Tsohon Kabula and Jesso. Another source said they were also seen around the Gini and Gunu axis.

The terror group were said to have attacked shops and food stores with no human casualties recorded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers abduct, strip uniform of soldier in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a member of a kidnapping gang, Waliu Oloyede, who allegedly abducted a military officer at Odo Pako Ota in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state. The suspect and his gang members allegedly kidnapped the soldier, stripped him of his military uniform and collected his identity card, […]
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes 19,000 bags of rice in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command I, has seized 19,000 bags of foreign rice smuggled into the country in 38 trailers. The Area Controller, Peter Kolo, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Kolo said some of the bags of rice were concealed by smugglers in the branded trucks owned of the CocaCola bottling […]
Metro & Crime

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others congratulate Oniru at 50

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu  and his deputy, Dr.  Obafemi Hamzat have joined millions of eminent Nigerians to congratulate the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal for attaining the age of 50.     The APC chieftain, who extolled the good virtues of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica