Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, kill guards in Kaduna community

Suspected bandits invaded Kudendan community, in Kaduna State, around 1.00 a.m. on Tuesday, and kidnapped a Catholic Church priest, Reverend Fr. Joseph Akeke.

The incident sent many residents into confusion, as they heard sounds of gunshots, thinking it was from the security operatives protecting the community.

A resident, Sunday Moses, said: “The kidnappers killed two security guards before gaining access to the Reverend Father’s house.”

He explained that a woman and her two children were kidnapped, together with the priest.

Kaduna Police spokesman, ASP Jalige Mohammed did not answer his calls, and did not respond to text messages sent to him.

