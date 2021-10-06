Gunmen abduct child, 3 others in Ekiti

*Police: ‘We’ve arrest one suspect’

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday abducted four persons during an early morning raid at Ilasa Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen reportedly struck Eti-Ero farmstead in Ilasa Ekiti at about 1.30 a.m. and did not spare any household.

Multiple sources said that a child, believed to be Yoruba, and three Ebira farmers, were kidnapped.

The source said: “The gunmen came around 1.30 a.m. and started shooting sporadically. The gunshots generated a lot of panic and some brave people among them had to rush out of their buildings and fled into the bush.

“As they were shooting, they were searching all the buildings and in the course of their operation, they got to the home of a child confirmed to be less than 10 years and three others who were farmers.

“They have been taken to unknown destination and no one has been contacted as of now.”

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said only two persons were abducted and not four.

“Even then, we have rescued one of the captives from the abductors and one person had been arrested in connection with the midnight raid.

“Our men are searching the bushes for the only person in their custody. We assure the people of Ekiti State that we will get him rescued and the culprits will be arrested to face justice,” Abutu said.

