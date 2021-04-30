Gunmen abduct Christian mission school student in Plateau

Gunmen have abducted a student pastor from a Christian mission school, King’s College, Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Gabriel Ubah, confirmed this to New Telegraph Correspondent in Jos, yesterday. Ubah said the tactical operatives of the command had been deployed in the area. He said: “The command received a report of abduction of a student pastor from King’s School, Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. Tactical operatives have been deployed to the area. Concerted efforts are on towards rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.” A witness told our correspondent on the phone that the armed Fulani men invaded the premises of the school yesterday morning, in an attempt to kidnap many students. The witness said the security operatives were alerted and responded swiftly, forcing the attackers to flee with one student. The school management was yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

