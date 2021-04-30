Gunmen abduct Christian mission school student in Plateau

Gunmen have abducted a student pastor from a Christian mission school, King’s College, Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Gabriel Ubah, confirmed this to New Telegraph Correspondent in Jos, yesterday. Ubah said the tactical operatives of the command had been deployed in the area. He said: “The command received a report of abduction of a student pastor from King’s School, Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. Tactical operatives have been deployed to the area. Concerted efforts are on towards rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.” A witness told our correspondent on the phone that the armed Fulani men invaded the premises of the school yesterday morning, in an attempt to kidnap many students. The witness said the security operatives were alerted and responded swiftly, forcing the attackers to flee with one student. The school management was yet to issue an official statement on the incident.
Related Articles
Ekiti: 18 held for robbery, cultism, self-kidnap, others
Police in Ekiti State yesterday paraded 18 suspects arrested for various crimes ranging from robbery, burglary, cultism, rape to selfabduction. The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Sunday Abutu, said seven were arrested for armed robbery, among them two females. According to him three were […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Two-day-old baby dumped inside rain
A caregiver gas rescued a newborn baby girl in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State. It was handed over to the local government Chairman, Hon. Clement Onaa, on Monday. The baby, believed to be two days old, was dumped by the roadside. It was learnt that the baby, which was wrapped in a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dismissed sergeant jailed seven years for killing civilian
An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday sentenced a dismissed police sergeant, Ologunowa Ojo, to seven years in prison for killing a 45-year-old man, Taiye Akande, with his AK47 gun. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced the 47-year-old sergeant after finding him guilty of manslaughter under Sections 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015. Taiwo held […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)