Gunmen abduct commissioner in C’River

The Commissioner for Women’s Affairs in Cross River State, Mrs. Gertrude Njar has been abducted.

According to an eye witness, who refused to give her name for security reasons, said she was kidnapped along Mayne Avenue Road in Calabar South.

Although the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Eric Anderson confirmed the abduction of Gertrude, he told journalists that he could not give details of the abduction.

He said: “This morning were told that one of our colleagues was kidnapped around Mayne Avenue. We have no details so far.” Our Correspondent called the phone lines of both the Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Sule Balabare and that of the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo to no avail. Even the text messages sent to them were not answered.

