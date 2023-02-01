Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct commissioner in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

The Commissioner for Women’s Affairs in Cross River State, Mrs. Gertrude Njar has been abducted.

According to an eye witness, who refused to give her name for security reasons, said she was kidnapped along Mayne Avenue Road in Calabar South.

Although the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Eric Anderson confirmed the abduction of Gertrude, he told journalists that he could not give details of the abduction.

He said: “This morning were told that one of our colleagues was kidnapped around Mayne Avenue. We have no details so far.” Our Correspondent called the phone lines of both the Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Sule Balabare and that of the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo to no avail. Even the text messages sent to them were not answered.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

IPOB declares war on hoodlums forcing people to sit at home every Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

  …says they’ll be treated as traitors henceforth …sets up task force against such hoodlums Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it has not issued any other sit-at-home order after the one of today (Tuesday) September 14, 2021. The Pro-Biafra group said that anybody trying to enforce any sit-at-home order […]
Metro & Crime

Ayade: My defection to APC good for C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has restated his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he took the decision to move to the party in the interest of the state. Ayade spoke when a coalition of Support Groups went to the Governor’s Office on a rally to welcome him into the […]
Metro & Crime

Rivers Police arrest 2 suspects for snatching of Keke NAPEP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbery suspects that specialises in dispossessing drivers of their tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP.   The suspects one Steve Green, 38 and Adaugo Darlington, a female who usually pretend to be pregnant to attract sympathy, operate by posing as passengers before launching attack against […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica