Gunmen abduct couple, another farmer in Ibadan

Some gunmen on Monday stormed Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and kidnapped a couple and another person in the Oluyole Local Government Area of the state.
The three people were kidnapped at two different locations with the couple abducted inside their farm located at Alabameji Village, Sanyo area while the other farmer was snatched from the Soka area of Ibadan, one kilometre from each other along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi when contacted only confirmed the abduction of the couple, saying that “that investigations have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the kidnap. The police are on the trail of the suspects.
“Actually, a couple was abducted at Alabameji Village, Sanyo area yesterday 29/03/2021 at about 2:20 pm in their farmland. The DPO and team immediately raced to the scene for on- the- spot- assessment. Investigations have commenced and on the trail of the hoodlums to arrest them and equally release the abductees,” he said.

