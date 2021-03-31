Gunmen abduct couple, farmer in Ibadan

Armed men have invaded Ibadan and kidnapped a couple and another person in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State. The three people were kidnapped at two different locations on Monday. The husband and wife were abducted on their farm at Alabameji village, Sanyo area while the other farmer was snatched from the Soka area of Ibadan, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olug benga Fadeyi, confirmed only the abduction of the couple. He said: “Investigations have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the kidnap.

The police are on the trail of the suspects. “Actually, a couple was abducted at Alabameji village, Sanyo area yesterday 29/03/2021 about 2.20pm on their farm. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his team immediately raced to the scene for an on-the-spotassessment. Investigations have commenced and we are on the trail of the hoodlums to arrest them and equally release the abductees.”

