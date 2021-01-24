News

Gunmen abduct Delta varsity don

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asa ba Comment(0)

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Delta State University (DELSU) in Abraka, Comrade Monday Izu.

 

The victim was allegedly ambushed and taken away in their waiting vehicle along the Abraka-Eku road, by the perpetrators.

 

The kidnappers had not established contact with his family as at the time of filing this report.

 

While his family and relatives have urged security operatives go after his abductors, residents of the area confirmed that there has been an upsurge of kidnapping within the university environment.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said: “Efforts are in top gear to secure his release unhurt and track down the hoodlums.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ortom, Suswam frown at pockets of killings in Benue communities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, at the weekend expressed sadness over the killings in Sankera area of Benue North-East, saying that it has greatly crippled the economy of the state.   Sankera was the home country of the most wanted criminal gang leader in the state, Terwase Akwaza, who […]
News

Malami welcomes CPJ Report, says FG ready to end impunity for crimes against journalists

Posted on Author Reporter

    Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that the Federal Government vowed to end impunity for crimes against members of the public including the journalists. This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the […]
News

Residents jubilate as Oyetola inaugurates Ejigbo-Ara, Ede township road

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The monarchs in Ede Federal Constituency on Tuesday threw their weights behind the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of their subjects.   This is even as the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ambassador Adejare Bello, revealed that what the three former number three citizens from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica