Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct Delta varsity don

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Delta State University (DELSU) in Abraka, Comrade Monday Izu.
The victim was allegedly ambushed and taken away in their waiting vehicle along the Abraka-Eku road, by the perpetrators.
The kidnappers had not established contact with his family as at the time of filing this report.
While his family and relatives have urged security operatives go after his abductors, residents of the area confirmed that there has been an upsurge of kidnapping within the university environment.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said: “Efforts are in top gear to secure his release unhurt and track down the hoodlums.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Patients despondent as health workers down tools

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Thousands of patients had a hectic time accessing care yesterday as the warning strike declared by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) in tertiary facilities commenced across the country.   At the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), medical doctors only provided care services, so several patients […]
Metro & Crime

Monarchs to FG: Work with traditional rulers to tackle insecurity, bloodletting

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Oniru advocates increase literacy level to tackle crime rate Muritala Ayinla Clearly concerned by the security challenges in the country, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal and Olugbon of Orile-Igbon Kingdom, Oba Francis Olushola Alao have called on the Federal Government to closely work with the traditional rulers with the aim of […]
Metro & Crime

Kogi govt. laments loss of medical equipment worth billions

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja   Following the widespread vandalisation and looting of government properties by hoodlums and arsonists, the Kogi State government has said it has medical equipment and consumables worth billions of naira. The Kogi Police Command had on Wednesday, paraded 56 suspected hoodlums alleged of looting and vandalisation of medical equipment and agricultural inputs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica