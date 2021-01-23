Gunmen abduct Delta varsity don

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Delta State University (DELSU) in Abraka, Comrade Monday Izu.

The victim was allegedly ambushed and taken away in their waiting vehicle along the Abraka-Eku road, by the perpetrators.

The kidnappers had not established contact with his family as at the time of filing this report.

While his family and relatives have urged security operatives go after his abductors, residents of the area confirmed that there has been an upsurge of kidnapping within the university environment.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said: “Efforts are in top gear to secure his release unhurt and track down the hoodlums.”

