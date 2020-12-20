News

Gunmen abduct Edo Head of Service

Cajetan Mmuta BENIN Anxiety heightened in Benin the Edo state capital as suspected gunmen yesterday abducted the Head of Service (HoS) of the state, Barrister Anthony Okungbowa. Details of Okungbowa’s kidnap as at the time of this report remained uncertain.

 

The Head of Service was said to have been kidnapped along Ozaa Road leading to Ekpon between Orhiomnwon and Igueben Local Government Area of the state. He was said to have been abducted after attending a social event organised by the state’s Liaison Officer in Abuja.

 

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo could not be reached for confirmation on details of the incident.

