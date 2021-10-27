Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct eight in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

…demand N50m ransom

Eight more people were on Tuesday kidnapped in Ekiti. This is a week after four persons were abducted at Ayebode in Ikole Local Government Area of the state

The latest victims allegedly fell into the hands of the abductors at Itapaji Ekiti also in Ikole Local Government.

The abductors were said to have contacted the families of the victims early on Wednesday and demanded N50 million as ransom.

A source told journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, that the gunmen invaded a house located in the town around 9.30pm, shot sporadically into the air and made away with eight occupants of the building.

The gunshots that lasted for over one hour were said to have terrified the residents of the community.

The source said the owner of the building was preparing for his mother’s burial and the preparations were said to have been on the top gear when the evil men struck.

“The men, numbering seven, came around 9.30pm with guns and surrounded the building. They fired gunshots sporadically.

“As the occupants of the house were coming out, they were grabbed and made to lie face down. They were later taken away into the bush. There were 14 initially, but six of them escaped.

“Early today (Wednesday), one of the family members received a call from the abductors and demanded for a ransom of N50m,” he said.

The source added that lack of police stations in Itapaji-Ayebode and Irele-Oke Ako axis was responsible for increasing cases of kidnapping in the area, saying the nearest police station is in Ikole Ekiti, which is over 40 minutes’ drive to the troubled spots.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Our Reporters

