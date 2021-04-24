Gunmen abduct Ekiti APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Ebenezer Busuyi, has been abducted by unknown gunmen. Busuyi, is the supervisor for Agriculture in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state. It was gathered that he was kidnapped on Thursday evening while driving in his car along the desolate Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti road. After his abduction, Busuyi’s car was said to have been abandoned beside the road while he was whisked away into the forest. The Police Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the police operatives in the Rapid Response Squad, Amotekun Corps and local hunters have invaded the sprawling Ilawe- Erinjiyan forest in search of the local government official. He assured the residents that the police won’t allow kidnapers to perceive Ekiti as an epicentre for criminality.
Benue: Police recover military uniforms, weapons from 60 cultists
The Benue State Police Command Wednesday said it had arrested 60 suspected cultists with military camouflage uniforms and bulletproof jackets. The Command also recovered dangerous weapons from them including four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, P-cap bag among other items. Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Catherine Sewuese […]
INEC: Yakubu hands over as chair, Commissioner resigns
INEC: Yakubu hands over as chair, Commissioner resigns AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) has succeeded Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu as Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Yakubu, whose first tenure expired on November 9, handed over to Mu’azu, who is one of the INEC National Commissioners, is to oversee the affairs of the […]
#ENDSARS (DAY 10): 3 die in Edo, Ondo as protesters defy ban in Abuja
…hold Jumat prayer, candlelight vigil, share food, drinks Activities were grounded in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital as two persons were feared dead during a violent clash between pro and anti- End$ARS protesters in the state. Similarly, one of the protesters of #EndSARS in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was reportedly killed when […]
