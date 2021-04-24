News

Gunmen abduct Ekiti APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Ebenezer Busuyi, has been abducted by unknown gunmen. Busuyi, is the supervisor for Agriculture in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state. It was gathered that he was kidnapped on Thursday evening while driving in his car along the desolate Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti road. After his abduction, Busuyi’s car was said to have been abandoned beside the road while he was whisked away into the forest. The Police Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the police operatives in the Rapid Response Squad, Amotekun Corps and local hunters have invaded the sprawling Ilawe- Erinjiyan forest in search of the local government official. He assured the residents that the police won’t allow kidnapers to perceive Ekiti as an epicentre for criminality.

