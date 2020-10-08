Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct ex-Nasarawa commissioner, demand N30m

Police yesterday confirmed the abduction of the immediate past Commissioner for Higher Education in Nasarawa State, Chief Clement Uhembe, at his Lafia residence. The abductors, who spoke to Uhembe’s wife via his cell phone, demanded N30 million for his release.

The AK47-wielding men invaded the residence of Uhembe, who is also a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the Federal University, Lafia, about 8.30pm on Tuesday. The victim’s wife, Mrs. Amarya Uhembe, told journalists in Lafia that the abductors, numbering about 10, forced themselves into the family compound where her husband was resting and took him away. She said: “When I noticed they were armed men, I quickly tried to close the door, shouting for help before my husband came to join me in the struggle to close the door, while they were trying to force themselves into the parlour.

“My husband rushed to the door and we succeeded in closing it but the gunmen kept pushing until they succeeded in using some objects in breaking the door and wall to gain entrance.” Amarya disclosed that the gunmen later allowed her husband access to his mobile phone to communicate with the family.

The state Police Public Relations Officer ((PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident. He said a crack team of security forces had been mobilised to rescue the victim unhurt. Meanwhile, sympathisers have continued to throng Uhembe’s residence to pray with the family for God to intervene.

