Gunmen abduct ex-NMA Secretary’s son, demand N20m ransom

Gunmen have abducted the son of the former National Secretary of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Adewunmi Alayaki in Ogun State. The victim, Adedamola Alayaki was reportedly abducted on Wednes day on his father’s farm at Isaga-Orile community, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state. New Telegraph learnt that, the gunmen have contacted the family and demanded N20million ransom for his release. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph.

According to Oyeyemi, Adedamola “is the Manager in one of his father’s farms.” “They went to the farm and I think that was where some gunmen abducted the guy,” Oyeyemi confirmed. The PPRO told our correspondent that the police were on the trail of the abductors. “We are on top of the situation. Our men are on the trail of the gunmen,” he said.

