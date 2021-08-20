Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct ex-NMA Secretary’s son, demand N20m ransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Gunmen have abducted the son of the former National Secretary of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Adewunmi Alayaki in Ogun State. The victim, Adedamola Alayaki was reportedly abducted on Wednes day on his father’s farm at Isaga-Orile community, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state. New Telegraph learnt that, the gunmen have contacted the family and demanded N20million ransom for his release. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph.

According to Oyeyemi, Adedamola “is the Manager in one of his father’s farms.” “They went to the farm and I think that was where some gunmen abducted the guy,” Oyeyemi confirmed. The PPRO told our correspondent that the police were on the trail of the abductors. “We are on top of the situation. Our men are on the trail of the gunmen,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom orders implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday directed the state’s Head of Service to immediately commence implementation of the interim agreement his administration reached with labour leaders on payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants on Grade Levels (GL) 1-6.   In the earlier interim agreement that was brokered three months ago, implementation was […]
Metro & Crime

Group to IYC, others: Stop attacking Okon Akwa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI) has called on the leadership of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) and other groups involved in the series of attacks against the newly appointed Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Efiong Okon- Akwa, to stop and give him a chance to prove his […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Customs officer drowns chasing smugglers’ boat

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 An Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC), A.A. Aliyu, has lost his life in a boat accident involving operatives of Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command. The accident occurred about 6pm on Monday, when the Customs Akere Surveillance/ Monitoring team under Idiroko Outstation led by Inspector of Customs, A. S. Ajayi, with official patrol boat […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica