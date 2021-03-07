Gunmen abduct family of six, three others from FAAN staff qtrs

Gunmen in their numbers, on Saturday, invaded the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Staff Quarters in Kaduna abducting a whole family of six and three other persons. Among those taken were a woman and her two children.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the attack, which lasted for hours following a gun battle between the bandits and soldiers, started at about 12:30 in the early hours of Saturday.

The attackers, who rode on motorcycles, were able to escape with six persons even after soldiers manning the airport were said to have engaged them in a gun duel.

The attack was said to have led to a pandemonium within the staff quarters as the sound of gun fire rented the air for hours. However, many of the staff and their families were able to escape. A staff of the airport disclosed that the bandits arrived in the early hours of Saturday after gaining access through the airport’s runway.

He said: “Initially, when I started hearing gunshots, I was not even bothered, because we have a military barracks at the airport.

But, I later became restless when after like 30 minutes we were still hearing the sound of gunshots. “The attack lasted for hours as the military personnel tried to resist the bandits but they had their way. They went away with nine people, including six people from a single-family.

They escape with their motorcycles. ” Efforts to get the reaction of the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammed Jalige, were not successful as his phone was switched off.

Like this: Like Loading...