Gunmen abduct farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted three persons in Ikosu Ekiti Moba Local Government area of Ekiti State. The incident occurred on Monday evening.

The victims are said to be farmers working in their farms when the abductors stormed the farm settlement and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

A source, who confirmed the abduction, disclosed that the abductors had called and demanded N50 million ransom.

According to him those abducted are: “Mohammed Jimoh, Seun Bolarinwa and a staff of the Ministry of Agriculture identified as Mr. Yinka”

When contacted the Police public relations officer PPRO Sunday Abutu on Tuesday, he stated that the Police Commissioner, CP Tunde Mobayo has directed security personnel to the area to search and rescue the victims

“The command got the report and the CP has already deployed operatives to that axis for necessary action,” Abutu stated.

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

Shanty occupants get seven days to vacate Abattoir, Fagba

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has directed occupiers of all illegal structures/shanties including containerised shops to vacate Fagba and Abattoir area within seven days.   The task force Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who issued the ultimatum, said over 2,500 illegal structures/ shanties, including containerised shops, were served ‘Removal Order’ around […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We’ve all failed – Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The death of Professor Godswill Obioma, the Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), has saddened Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom. Due to various stories of his dying moments, the cause of death is unknown. Nigerians have demanded an investigation and urged the federal government to arrange an independent autopsy. Ortom grieved the murder […]
Metro & Crime

Niger spends N86m to repatriate 12 expatriates, 784 Almajirai

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has disclosed that, it will cost government over N80,000,000 to repatriate 12 foreigners and 784 Almajirai in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, stated this at a post-Exco briefing in Minna Thursday, saying: “Government has already repatriated 780 out of the 794 Almajiriai from its Quarantine Center […]

Leave a Reply

