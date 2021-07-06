Gunmen abduct farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted three persons in Ikosu Ekiti Moba Local Government area of Ekiti State. The incident occurred on Monday evening.

The victims are said to be farmers working in their farms when the abductors stormed the farm settlement and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

A source, who confirmed the abduction, disclosed that the abductors had called and demanded N50 million ransom.

According to him those abducted are: “Mohammed Jimoh, Seun Bolarinwa and a staff of the Ministry of Agriculture identified as Mr. Yinka”

When contacted the Police public relations officer PPRO Sunday Abutu on Tuesday, he stated that the Police Commissioner, CP Tunde Mobayo has directed security personnel to the area to search and rescue the victims

“The command got the report and the CP has already deployed operatives to that axis for necessary action,” Abutu stated.

