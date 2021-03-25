Gunmen abduct FCTA staff, 3 others, demand N50m ransom

suspected armed herdsmen have allegedly abducted a staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and three others in Kuje Area Council. The unfortunate incident was said to have happened early hours of yesterday when some gunmen attacked Kiyi Town, Kuje, Abuja, abducting the staff of FCTA, Mr. Salami Olalekan, alongside other three residents of the Area. The abductors allegedly stormed the residence of the victims between 12 midnight and 2a.m. and broke through into the house from the back window of the building. New Telegraph gathered that William Salami, the elder brother of Olalekan has confirmed the incident. While no detail had emerged about the other victims, it was disclosed that the abductors had asked for N50million ransom from the family of Olalekan. However, a source within the community said the three other victims were a motorcyclist, a technician and a taxi driver. Another source in the community, noted that the Police would not claim ignorance the incident as some anti-kidnapping police officers had been sighted in the community.
