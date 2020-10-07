Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct former commissioner in Nasarawa

The police in Nasarawa has confirmed the abduction the immediate past commissioner for Higher Education in Nasarawa State, Chief Clement Uhembe at his Lafia, the capital.
The adbductors, who spoke to the wife of the abducttee via his cell phone, demanded N30 million ransom for his release.
The AK-47 wielding gunmen reportedly invaded the residence of the former commissioner, who is also a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the Federal University, Lafia at about 8:30pm Tuesday night.
A wife of the victim, Mrs. Amarya Uhembe told journalists in Lafia that the abductors, numbering about 10, forced themselves into the family compound where her husband was resting and took him away.
“When I noticed they were armed men, I quickly tried to close the door, shouting for help before my husband came to join me in the struggle to close the door, even as they were trying to force themselves into the parlour. ”
According to her: “My husband rushed to the door and we succeeded in closing the it but the gunmen kept pushing until they succeeded in using some objects in breaking the doors and wall to gain entrance.”
She revealed that the gunmen later allowed her husband access to his mobile phone to communicate the family about in a distressing voice demanding N30 million ransom before he would be released.
The police Public Relations Officer ((PPRO) Ramhan Nansel confirmed the incident. He said a crack team of security forces have meenmobilised to recue the victim unhurt.

