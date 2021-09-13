Gunmen abduct four in Ekiti

Unknown gunmen Monday abducted four persons along Ayetoro Ekiti-Otun Ekiti Road in Ekiti State.

Some road users were reportedly stranded as they attempted to flee from the daredevil gunmen

It was learnt that the victims were taken into the bush by the suspected kidnappers.

The incident involved two buses conveying passengers from Otun Ekiti. The assailants succeeded in holding four persons while others escaped by the whiskers.

An eyewitness told newsmen that one of those who escaped disclosed that the gunmen took away four passengers from the two buses.

Another eyewitness said: “The hunters were told that some kidnappers were operating along the Ayetoro-Otun Road.

“But before they got there, the gunmen had piloted two buses into the bush. At that point, we cannot say the number of people taken into the forest, but the buses were there.

“I advised the hunters and the security agents, who arrived at the scene, that the kidnappers would have gone towards the Otun end and that they would not have gone far that time.

“Definitely, they were the ones who operated along the Ayetoro-Ewu Road on Sunday evening. The Sunday operation was not successful and that was why they waited around to carry out this one,” the source said.

