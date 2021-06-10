News

Gunmen abduct four residents of Ibadan, 3 regain freedom

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

About 72 hours after some Fulani gunmen attacked the Igangan community in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, killing about 20 persons, some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers again kidnapped four people in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The four people were kidnapped yesterday morning along the Ibadan-Ijebu- Ode Road, specifically at Idi Ayunre axis of the city. The people were said to be coming from Ijebu-Ode when they were kidnapped. Our correspondent gathered that families of the kidnapped victims quickly rushed to some radio stations to protest the kidnap of thier kinsmen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu commiserates with Ilodibe family over son’s death

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with family of the late Chief Augustine Ejikeme Ilodibe, Founder of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors, over the passing on of Augustine Ilodibe Jnr. Extending his heartfelt condolences to the people and governmentof AnambraState, Kaluregretted that the late Ilodibe Jnr […]
News

Nasarawa moves against kidnappers, rapists, mulls death sentence for culprits

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said that it would consider death sentence and life imprisonement for kidnappers and rapists as lawful means of checking rising incidence of kidnapping and rape in the state.   The state govenor, Abudullahi Sule, stated this at the flag-off of a sensitisation programme of action against the spate of kidnapping […]
News

Gulak’s murder, darkest point of mindless violence – Anyim

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has described the murder of former Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, by unknown assailants as the darkest point in the ‘senseless and mindless’ violence that is ravaging the country. In a tribute written in honour of the deceased […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica