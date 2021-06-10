Gunmen abduct four residents of Ibadan, 3 regain freedom

About 72 hours after some Fulani gunmen attacked the Igangan community in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, killing about 20 persons, some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers again kidnapped four people in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The four people were kidnapped yesterday morning along the Ibadan-Ijebu- Ode Road, specifically at Idi Ayunre axis of the city. The people were said to be coming from Ijebu-Ode when they were kidnapped. Our correspondent gathered that families of the kidnapped victims quickly rushed to some radio stations to protest the kidnap of thier kinsmen.
Related Articles
Kalu commiserates with Ilodibe family over son’s death
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with family of the late Chief Augustine Ejikeme Ilodibe, Founder of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors, over the passing on of Augustine Ilodibe Jnr. Extending his heartfelt condolences to the people and governmentof AnambraState, Kaluregretted that the late Ilodibe Jnr […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nasarawa moves against kidnappers, rapists, mulls death sentence for culprits
The Nasarawa State government yesterday said that it would consider death sentence and life imprisonement for kidnappers and rapists as lawful means of checking rising incidence of kidnapping and rape in the state. The state govenor, Abudullahi Sule, stated this at the flag-off of a sensitisation programme of action against the spate of kidnapping […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gulak’s murder, darkest point of mindless violence – Anyim
A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has described the murder of former Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, by unknown assailants as the darkest point in the ‘senseless and mindless’ violence that is ravaging the country. In a tribute written in honour of the deceased […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)