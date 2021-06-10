Gunmen abduct four residents of Ibadan, 3 regain freedom

About 72 hours after some Fulani gunmen attacked the Igangan community in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, killing about 20 persons, some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers again kidnapped four people in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The four people were kidnapped yesterday morning along the Ibadan-Ijebu- Ode Road, specifically at Idi Ayunre axis of the city. The people were said to be coming from Ijebu-Ode when they were kidnapped. Our correspondent gathered that families of the kidnapped victims quickly rushed to some radio stations to protest the kidnap of thier kinsmen.

