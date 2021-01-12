Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct fuel station owner in Ekiti

Armed men have kidnapped a popular petroleum products’ dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Akinbami was reportedly abducted on Sunday night on the premises of his filling station on the Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado-Ekiti.

 

The gunmen invaded the petrol station and ordered the victim to enter his Spot Utility Vehicle (SUV) and drove away. “Akinbami was abducted about 9pm by gunmen numbering about five when he came to pick his wife,” a witness said.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said in a statement that the Command had deployed a Special Team of Policemen to be assisted by the Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilantes to comb the bush to rescue the victim and apprehend the suspects.

 

He said: “Today January 1, 2021 about 9.05pm one Mrs. Mariam Akinbami came to Odo-Ado Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that her husband, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, was kidnapped on the premises of his petrol station on Ijan-Ado Road about 8.30pm on the same date.

 

“According to her, four unknown men quietly approached the husband, ordered him into his Toyota Jeep and whisked him away to an unknown destination. “Upon receipt of the information, the DPO led his team to the scene but the abductors had already gone.

 

“Meanwhile, the command has deployed a Special Team of Policemen to be assisted by the Amotekun Corps, the local hunters and vigilantes to comb the bush for possible tracking of the suspects and the release of the victims.

 

“The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, while calling for calm, assures the good people of Ekiti State that the police will do their best to ensure the rescue of the victims and the tracking of the abductors.

 

“The commissioner also advises everyone to be wary of strange and suspicious faces around their domains and implore everyone with useful information concerning the incident to please contact the nearest police station or call 08062335577.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
