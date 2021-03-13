News

Gunmen abduct girl, 18, shoot woman in Kebbi

Suspected gunmen yesterday kidnapped an 18-year-old girl, Najatu Faruk, and shot a woman in the leg about 11pm, behind the NEPA GRA, in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. A family source, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the gunmen arrived the house of Mamman Sanusi, who is a staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and shot his wife in the leg, before kidnapping his brother’s daughter. The source expressed dismay over the incident, adding that the people attacked the area with sophisticated weapons, stressing that this made it impossible for the family to rescue the girl, and revealed that the wife was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi. When contacted on the telephone, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nafiu Abubakar, said the command was aware of the incident, and that investigation was ongoing

