Gunmen abduct journalist’s wife in Cross River

Armed men have abducted the wife of the Cross River State correspondent of the Sun Newspaper, Uduak Judex Okoro. This is the second time Mrs. Okoro was abducted in seven years. She was first kidnapped in 2013 while returning from Lagos. Mrs. Okoro was abducted on Tuesday about 8.30pm along Big Qua in the heart of Calabar. But the latest abduction has sent jitters down the spines of journalists in Cross River State.

The victim’s husband, Judex, described the incident as traumatic. Judex, who is also the chairman of the state Correspondents Chapel, said his entire family had been thrown into confusion, since the abduction of his wife.

He said: “My wife had gone to collect a debt that a customer owed her about 8.30pm on Tuesday. She was with her niece, Edidiong. As she came out and entered her car, a young man came and knocked on the door of the car.

When she opened the door to know what he was looking for, he pointed a gun at her, drew her out while shooting into the air.” Judex added that Edidiong raised the alarm and ran away for safety when the young man pulled out his gun. According to him, the gunmen abandoned the vehicle and did not go after his wife’s niece. He said: “It was my wife’s niece who called to tell me that my wife had been kidnapped. I asked her where she was and she told me. I rushed there only to see her niece and the car. I had to drive the car home but I later discovered that she did not carry her phones. They were all in the car.” At press time, no contact has been made and the whereabouts of his wife remained unknown.

Like this: Like Loading...