Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct Kaduna LG chair

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Armed men have abducted the Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hon. Katuka Humble, in Kaduna.

 

A source said the incident occurred on Sunday as Humble was being conveyed on a bike to his farm, located somewhere around Kiduni village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

 

According to the source, the chairman normally disguises with a bike to his farm to confuse the kidnappers that normally operate in the area. The bandits were said to have opened fire at the chairman and the motorcyclist.

 

The motorcycle rider was killed on the spot, before the gunmen took Humble away. “The chairman was kidnapped on his way to the farm on Sunday. The farm is located somewhere around Kiduni in Chikun Local Government Area. I understand that a bike man was taking him to the farm.

 

The bandits shot at them and killed the bike man and kidnapped the chairman,” the source said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, was yet to speak on the abduction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Senator Gyang saddened by assassination of Plateau monarch

Posted on Author Reporter

Musa Pam, Jos Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang has described as inhuman, barbaric and devilish the assassination of the Acting District Head of Foron, Gwom Rwey Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang by assailants suspected to be killer herdsmen on Monday night in his residence at Rasat, Foron of […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Danger averted as fuel tanker, truck fall

Posted on Author Abiodun Bello

What could have resulted in major disaster was averted yesterday when a tanker carrying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol crashed in Lagos. The driver lost control of the tanker which fell and was spilling fuel at Mile 2 inward Berger.   This came a few days after about 30 people […]
Metro & Crime

CACOVID donates N1.4bn food to Lagos for 107,564 households

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Private sector-led Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) has handed over food supply relief packages worth N1.4 billion to the Lagos State government for distribution to the indigent and elderly citizens as part of measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. At the handover ceremony at the Governor’s Office, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, the coalition said the food […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: