Gunmen abduct Kaduna LG chair

Armed men have abducted the Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hon. Katuka Humble, in Kaduna.

A source said the incident occurred on Sunday as Humble was being conveyed on a bike to his farm, located somewhere around Kiduni village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the source, the chairman normally disguises with a bike to his farm to confuse the kidnappers that normally operate in the area. The bandits were said to have opened fire at the chairman and the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle rider was killed on the spot, before the gunmen took Humble away. “The chairman was kidnapped on his way to the farm on Sunday. The farm is located somewhere around Kiduni in Chikun Local Government Area. I understand that a bike man was taking him to the farm.

The bandits shot at them and killed the bike man and kidnapped the chairman,” the source said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, was yet to speak on the abduction.

