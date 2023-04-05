Gunmen Abduct Kano Village Head Wife, Son

Some unknown gunmen have kidnapped two members of the family of the Village Head of Nasarawa in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

New Telegraph gathered that his wife, Halima Kabiru (38); and his son, Dahiru Kabiru (20) we’re held captive by the gunmen.

Confirming the attack, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mamman Dauda said the abduction occurred on Sunday, April 2.

According to him, “On April 2, at about 12:45 am we received information that seven gunmen stormed the residence of the Village Head of Nasarawa and kidnapped his wife and son.

“We immediately formed a rescue team from neighbouring divisions.

“As we speak, the team is working assiduously to rescue the victims unhurt,” the CP added.

Like this: Like Loading...