Gunmen abduct Kogi traditional ruler, demand N30m

Gunmen have kidnapped the Adogu of Eganyi in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State, Alhaji Mohammed Adembe. Adembe, a first class traditional ruler, was abducted on Tuesday evening on the Okene-Agogo Road. The monarch’s abduction occurred barely three days after the Managing Director of AZECO Pharmaceutical Company, AbdulAzeez Obajimoh, was kidnapped at Ozuwaya in Okene, Kogi State. During Obajimoh’s abduction, the kidnappers shot dead a man, Habeeb Anda, and injured two others. An indigene of Eganyi, who spoke with journalists on the phone, said the royal father, who was alone in his car, left Okene town about 4pm on his way to Eganyi community, but was abducted between Ebiya and Eganyi. He said the kidnappers called the monarch’s family about 1pm yesterday and demanded a ransom of N30 million. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. William Ayah, said police command had deployed a special squad to trail the abductors of the traditional ruler, Adembe.

