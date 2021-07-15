Gunmen abduct Kogi traditional ruler, demand N30m

Gunmen have kidnapped the Adogu of Eganyi in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State, Alhaji Mohammed Adembe. Adembe, a first class traditional ruler, was abducted on Tuesday evening on the Okene-Agogo Road. The monarch’s abduction occurred barely three days after the Managing Director of AZECO Pharmaceutical Company, AbdulAzeez Obajimoh, was kidnapped at Ozuwaya in Okene, Kogi State. During Obajimoh’s abduction, the kidnappers shot dead a man, Habeeb Anda, and injured two others. An indigene of Eganyi, who spoke with journalists on the phone, said the royal father, who was alone in his car, left Okene town about 4pm on his way to Eganyi community, but was abducted between Ebiya and Eganyi. He said the kidnappers called the monarch’s family about 1pm yesterday and demanded a ransom of N30 million. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. William Ayah, said police command had deployed a special squad to trail the abductors of the traditional ruler, Adembe.
Related Articles
Village head arrested for defiling biological daughter
…victim can no longer control her urinary system Police in Ogun State have arrested the Baale of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo village in Owode- Egbado area, Chief Rasheed Sholabi, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old daughter (name withheld). The village head was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ebonyi/Cross River war: 9-year-old boy, man killed, three missing
Two persons have been killed in a renewed boundary war between the people of Izzi in Ebonyi State and their neighbours in Obubara, Cross River State. The two neighbouring communities have been at war for many years with many killed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed. The age-long boundary war, which restarted on Wednesday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Roads’ refund: We received only N27bn, not N38bn – Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State government at the weekend said it only received N27 billion from the Federal Government as against the N38 billion approved in the middle of last year as refund for the road projects executed by the state. The Federal Government, had during one of the Federal Executive Council meeting in June last […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)