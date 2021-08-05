Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct Lebanese, kill his escort in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James, Comment(0)

Gunmen have allegedly abducted a Lebanese citizen working with Lafarge in Calabar, while a Policeman attached to him was reportedly killed in the process of the abduction.

This came some hours after the state government adjusted curfew on Sunday from 10pm – 6am to 12 am – 6am.

The Lebanese name was simply given as Kabalan and has been with the kidnappers since his abduction.

It was learnt that Kabalan, who was in charge of road projects, was kidnapped at the Lafarge construction site along Idundu/Mfamasong Road, while his abductors have reportedly called to demand a N50 million ransom.

Meanwhile, the security personnel attached to him was said to have died on the spot during the attack.

Similarly, one Mr. Evoda, who hails from Abi Local Government Area in Central Cross River State, has also been abducted.

He was kidnapped with his Lexus 300 (light blue colour) saloon car in front of his house at Solomon Street off Big Qua in Calabar.

No contact has been made by the kidnappers of Evoda whose abduction occurred hours before the visit of the Chief of Air Staff to the governor of the state, Professor Ben Ayade.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbe confirmed the story but said security forces were on the trail of the kidnappers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

#EndSARS: Thugs unleash terror on protesters in Lagos

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Chukwu David, Caleb Onwe, Muritala Ayinla, Uchenna Inya, Cajetan Mamta and Dominic Adewole

Govt not behind attack –Commissioner Demonstrators barricade National Assembly FCTA bans streets protests in Abuja Lawyers, students, artists join protests in Delta, Edo, Ebonyi Again, violence erupted in Lagos yesterday as armed thugs unleashed mayhem on the ‘End SARS’ protesters. The attack occurred at Alausa, the seat of the Lagos State government. This led to […]
Metro & Crime

43- year- old victim of kidney failure cries out to Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A 43 year old unemployed graduate of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Mr Robert Isong Jimmy has sent a passionate appeal to Governor Udom Emmanuel to come to his aid and save him from premature death.. Jimmy who is currently admitted at the University of Uyo Teaching hospital (UUTH), with file number 494094, […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct Pastor in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

*Demand N60m ransom Armed Bandits have abducted the Pastor in Charge of Shiyona Baptist Church, Ugwan Saye in Yakila community in Tegina, Rafi Local Government area of Niger State. It was learnt that the Cleric, Reverend Yohanna Gyang Bitrus, was abducted at about 2pm on Thursday by armed bandits numbering over 20. According to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica