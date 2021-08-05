Gunmen abduct Lebanese, kill his escort in Calabar

Gunmen have allegedly abducted a Lebanese citizen working with Lafarge in Calabar, while a Policeman attached to him was reportedly killed in the process of the abduction.

This came some hours after the state government adjusted curfew on Sunday from 10pm – 6am to 12 am – 6am.

The Lebanese name was simply given as Kabalan and has been with the kidnappers since his abduction.

It was learnt that Kabalan, who was in charge of road projects, was kidnapped at the Lafarge construction site along Idundu/Mfamasong Road, while his abductors have reportedly called to demand a N50 million ransom.

Meanwhile, the security personnel attached to him was said to have died on the spot during the attack.

Similarly, one Mr. Evoda, who hails from Abi Local Government Area in Central Cross River State, has also been abducted.

He was kidnapped with his Lexus 300 (light blue colour) saloon car in front of his house at Solomon Street off Big Qua in Calabar.

No contact has been made by the kidnappers of Evoda whose abduction occurred hours before the visit of the Chief of Air Staff to the governor of the state, Professor Ben Ayade.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbe confirmed the story but said security forces were on the trail of the kidnappers.

