Gunmen abduct Lebanese, kill Police escort

Gunmen have allegedly abducted a Lebanese citizen working with Lafarge Company in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, while a Policeman attached to him was reportedly killed in the process of the abduction. This came some hours after the state government adjusted curfew on Sunday from 10pm – 6am to 12 am – 6am. The Lebanese whose name was simply given as Kabalan, has remained with the kidnappers since his abduction. It was gathered that Kabalan, who is in charge of road projects was kidnapped at the Lafarge construction site along Idundu/Mfamasong Road, while his abductors have reportedly called to demand N50 million.

The security personnel attached to him was said to have died on the spot during the attack by the kidnappers. Similarly, one Mr. Evoda who hails from Abi Local Government Area in Central Cross River State was also abducted. He was kidnapped with his Saloon Lexus 300 (Light Blue Colour) in front of his house at Solomon Street, off Big Qua in Calabar.

No contact has been made by the kidnappers of Mr. Evoda whose abduction occurred hours before the visit of the Chief of Air Staff to the governor of the state, Professor Ayade. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbe confirmed the story, but said security forces were on the trail of the kidnappers.

