Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct mother, child in Osun, demand N5m ransom

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Comment(0)

Barely five days after the kidnapping of three rural dwellers in Osun State, a middle aged woman identified as Mrs. Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child have been abducted by unknown gunmen The victims were abducted around 6PM on Tuesday around Otaefun/Kobongboe area in osogbo, the Osun State capital while returning home from her shop situated around the same axis.

According to a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, the church which the victims attend, Mr. Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe, said Mrs. Olayinka Kayode is one of the Teachers in the Teenagers’ Ministry of the Church of God. Sources said the hoodlums have reached out to the husband requesting five million naira ransom which according to report should be transferred to them through the account of the victim in their custody; 2063668027 United Bank of Africa (UBA) Olayinka Tosin Kayode.

The Senior Pastor of Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo Osogbo, Rev. Dr. Sunday Adediwura Adeoye who announced the sad development to the members of the church called for prayers for their quick release. “We solicit for the continued prayers and supports of all and sundry while we believe in God Almighty that Mrs. Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child will regain their freedom and be reunited with their family and the church of God soon,” he stated

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa gives approval to local govt financial authonomy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Bayelsa State government on Thursday stated that it has given its approval of financial autonomy to the local government councils and does not in anyway tamper with their funds. Maintaining that Bayelsa State was currently one of the few states in the country where other arms of government function independently including the local government system, […]
Metro & Crime

Unrest: Niger vows to clampdown on irate youths in Minna

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna 

The Niger State government has warned in strong terms that it would not condone any acts of thuggery, lawlessness and unrest in Minna, the state capital, being perpetrated as a result of community clashes among irate youths.   Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in a statement, said anybody, who causes problems or intends to forment trouble […]
Metro & Crime

No corps member abducted – NYSC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju Contrary to the report and news making the rounds that some corps members travelling from Osun State to the North were killed and others were abducted by kidnappers, the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said no corps member was abducted, but that only one corps member was killed by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica