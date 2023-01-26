Gunmen abduct mother, child in Osun, demand N5m ransom

Barely five days after the kidnapping of three rural dwellers in Osun State, a middle aged woman identified as Mrs. Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child have been abducted by unknown gunmen The victims were abducted around 6PM on Tuesday around Otaefun/Kobongboe area in osogbo, the Osun State capital while returning home from her shop situated around the same axis.

According to a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, the church which the victims attend, Mr. Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe, said Mrs. Olayinka Kayode is one of the Teachers in the Teenagers’ Ministry of the Church of God. Sources said the hoodlums have reached out to the husband requesting five million naira ransom which according to report should be transferred to them through the account of the victim in their custody; 2063668027 United Bank of Africa (UBA) Olayinka Tosin Kayode.

The Senior Pastor of Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo Osogbo, Rev. Dr. Sunday Adediwura Adeoye who announced the sad development to the members of the church called for prayers for their quick release. “We solicit for the continued prayers and supports of all and sundry while we believe in God Almighty that Mrs. Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child will regain their freedom and be reunited with their family and the church of God soon,” he stated

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...