Gunmen abduct mother, child in Osun, demand N5m ransom

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

 

 

Barely five days after the kidnapping of three rural dwellers in Osun State, a middled aged woman identified as Mrs. Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child have also been abducted by gunmen

The victims were abducted around 6pm on Tuesday around Otaefun/Kobongboe area in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, while returning home from her shop situated around the same axis.

According to the statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, church which the victims attend, Mr. Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe, Mrs. Kayode is one of the teachers in the Teenagers’ Ministry of the Church of God.

Sources said the hoodlums have reached out to her husband requesting N5 million ransom, which according to the report should be transferred to them through the account of the victim in their custody.

 

 

