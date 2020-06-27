Gunmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday evening kidnapped nine travellers in Ondo State. The nine passengers were aboard a Totota Sienna, when they were waylaid by the gunmen. The passengers were heading from Abuja to Lagos but were abducted at the Akoko Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state. When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Tee- Leo Ikoro, however, said one of the victims has been rescued. A family member of one of the victim, Mr. Bamidele Ojo, confirmed that the kidnappers have demanded N100 million ransom. Ikoro, who said efforts were on to ensure release of other victims, said the police were working with hunters, local vigilante and other security agencies.

