Gunmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday evening kidnapped nine travellers in Ondo State. The nine passengers were aboard a Totota Sienna, when they were waylaid by the gunmen. The passengers were heading from Abuja to Lagos but were abducted at the Akoko Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state. When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Tee- Leo Ikoro, however, said one of the victims has been rescued. A family member of one of the victim, Mr. Bamidele Ojo, confirmed that the kidnappers have demanded N100 million ransom. Ikoro, who said efforts were on to ensure release of other victims, said the police were working with hunters, local vigilante and other security agencies.
Related Articles
Hushpuppi is Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, has case to answer, says EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described Hushpuppi, an Instagram celebrity, who was recently arrested in Dubai, as "Nigeria's most-wanted hacker." In a statement to TheCable on Thursday, the commission said it is now tracking other fraudsters directly involved with Hushpuppi, adding that "he has a case to answer."
Buhari: Polio-free status, a hard won battle
P resident Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent achievement of a Wild Polio Virus Free status by the country as a hard won battle. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who congratulated Nigerians on the joyous occasion appreciated all partners, local and […]
NCDC confirms 667 new COVID-19 infections as A’Ibom records highest daily toll
After close to one week without any COVID-19 infection, Akwa Ibom has recorded its highest daily toll with 17 new cases on Friday. This is the second time in June that the state has confirmed new cases; before the update for June 19, the last time the state confirmed new COVID-19 cases was June […]
