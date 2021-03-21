Gunmen abduct Ogun community leader

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Gunmen on Saturday, kidnapped a community leader, Tajudeen Omotayo, in Imope, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Omotayo, who is popularly called, ‘Oba Alade meta’ (King with three Crowns) of Imope town, near Ijebu-Igbo was abducted by the gunmen on Saturday afternoon.

A source, who is a resident of the town told New Telegraph that, the victim left his place for Ijebu-Ode around 11:am in his car, marked, W 3J9 Ogun.

According to the sources, the victim was kidnapped on his way back home around 3:00pm by the gunmen who accosted him at Oke-eri of Imope and took him away leaving his vehicle on the road.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said “We are aware of the incident. We are on it. Our people are there, operatives of Anti-kidnapping unit are there. Area Commander, Ijebu-Ode is there. All the DPOs have been deployed to the place. We are working on rescuing the man.”

Oyeyemi, however, said the information about the incident was sketchy as of the time of speaking with our Correspondent.

