Gunmen abduct Ogun NYCN coordinator, demandN30mransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Gunmen have abducted Olamilekan Okunuga, the Coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that, Okunugawaskidnapped onThursday, along Ogere axis while returning from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Ourcorrespondentfurther learntthat, thegunmenaccostedOkunuga’s carwhen he was driving himself from the Oyo State capital.

 

Okunuga’s car was abandoned by the roadside as the kidnappersdraggedhimaway  into the forest. The State Chairman of the NYCN,

Abduljabar Ayelaagbe, confirmed the incident to our correspondent yesterday.

 

According to Ayelaagbe, thekidnappershavecontacted the family members of the victim, demanding a ransom of N30million before Okunuga would be released.

 

The NYCN chairman told our correspondentthatthevictim’s car was later recovered from an unknown person, who was said to be driving it along Ogijo.

 

Ayelaagbe said, “Our coordinator at Odogbolu Local Government was kidnapped about two or three days ago around Ogere in Ogun State. He went to Ibadan, but on his way back, he was abducted by the kidnappers.

