Gunmen abduct pastor, demand N60m ransom in Niger

Armed men have abducted the pastor in charge of Shiyona Baptist Church, Ugwan Saye, Yakila, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The cleric, Rev Yohanna Gyang Bitrus, was abducted about 2pm yesterday by bandits numbering over 20. A source close to the family said the gunmen invaded the community and went directly to the pastor’s house where he was forcibly taken away. The source added that the gunmen did not enter any other house in the community even though they shot sporadically to scare people away. “Just a few hours after the pastor was abducted, the abductors got in touch with the family and asked for N60 million for his release. “We are confused, because we do not know how to raise such amount of money to secure the release of pastor,” The source said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached on his mobile line for confirmation

Like this: Like Loading...