Gunmen abduct Pastor’s wife, two daughters in Abuja

Gunmen yesterday kidnapped three persons, including a mother and her two daughters, in Pegi, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A resident, Mr. Segun Ore, said the incident occurred around 11pm, while the Chairman Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, also confirmed the incident.

Narrating how it happened, Aderibigbe said the kidnappers jumped through the fence and broke the lock of their burglary door, gained access to the house and kidnapped Mrs. Oladapo Bukola, 45; her daughters, Miss Oladapo Glory 17 and Miss Oladapo Moyo 14.

The husband and father of the victims, Pastor Gabriel Oladapo, said he was out of Abuja when the incident occurred.

Aderibigbe lamented the incidents of kidnapping in the area, which according to him is becoming rampant and getting out of hand. He urged the security agencies to come to the rescue of the residents, who are living in perpetual fear.

He said: “At about 11:15 pm, I got a call from one the zonal leader of the community, that assailants have invaded the premises of Pastor Gabriel Oladapo and abducted his wife and two children

