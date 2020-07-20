Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct policewoman, daughter, four others in Kaduna

Armed men have abducted a policewoman and five others in a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

 

The incident occurred at Janruwa, on the popular Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Way in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. It was learnt that the attack occurred late on Saturday when the majority of the residents in the area were already in bed.

 

Among those taken were a policewoman, her daughter and four others. The bandits stormed the community and started breaking into houses and forcing the occupants out of their rooms.

 

“The bandits stormed our community around past 10p.m. and raided four houses, kidnapped six people, including a woman, two female teenagers, two young men and an elderly man.

 

“They picked most of the victims through the windows after breaking the window glasses and removing the burglaries, then commanded those inside the houses to come out.

 

“The victims had no option than to follow the attackers because they were fully armed and threatened to shoot anyone who dared resist them.

 

“The only grown up woman among those kidnapped was said to be a policewoman.

 

“She heard when they were attempting to break into her house, so she ran out, not knowing that there were many of them outside. They came in their numbers, so many. But no one can say exactly how many they are.

