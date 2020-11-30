Metro & Crime

Gunmen Abduct Pregnant Woman. in Edo 

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Comment(0)

Suspected gunmen have abducted a pregnant woman in Benin, the Edo state capital.
The expectant woman, Mrs Uju Okwudili was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday along Airport Road while taking her children to school
New Telegraph investigation revealed that Mrs Okwudili in company of her husband were taking their two children to school when the gunmen emerged from nowhere at Ulemo community after Irriri area and swooped upon her and took her away to unknown location.
The hoodlums were said to have accosted the couple and their children when the incident occurred.
The kidnappers were also said to have forced her in to an Audi 80 car and drove off towards Ogba River in the locality leaving the husband and children behind.

Our Correspondent
