News

Gunmen abduct pregnant woman, two others, demand N30m ransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have abducted a pregnant woman and two others in Ogun state. New Telegraph gathered that, the victims were abducted on Sunday evening, along Igbo-Ora-Sokoto road while going to visit their friend in Rounder area in Abeokuta-North local government area of the state.

It was further gathered that the assailants had contacted the family members of the victims, demanding N10million each for their release. A source close to one of the victims told our correspondent that, the kidnappers laid an ambush for their victims around the area known as Karigo on the Igbo-Ora road in Abeokuta.

The source added that the victims included a woman with eight-month pregnancy. While narrating the incident, the source said, they were five that embarked on the short trip but, two escaped from the kidnappers while three others were abducted. The source said: “The kidnappers didn’t call immediately but, they have called now asking for N10 million on each victim as ransom. There is a pregnant woman among them who would soon give birth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

VAT: Nigeria generates N496bn in Q1–Report

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Nigeria’s drive for increased revenue to grow the economy received a boost in the first three months of 2021 with revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) increased to N496.39billion. The figure recorded in first quarter of 2021 increased by about N172 billion or 53 per cent compared to N324.58 billion achieved in the same period […]
News

Asaba International Airport reopens

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the reopening of the Asaba International Airport for commercial operations. The approval was conveyed to the Delta State Government following the inspection of Asaba International Airport last week by officials of the NCAA to ascertain the level of preparedness for its reopening pursuant to the Federal Government’s […]
News

Former Abia council boss lauds Kalu on empowerment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Local Government Chairman of Aro-Chukwu area of Abia State, Hon. Ike Jones, has eulogized Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia-North at the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for widespread delivery of milestone projects and unprecedented development to the people of Abia North.   Jones, who in a goodwill message posted on his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica