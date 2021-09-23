Gunmen abduct pregnant woman, two others, demand N30m ransom

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have abducted a pregnant woman and two others in Ogun state. New Telegraph gathered that, the victims were abducted on Sunday evening, along Igbo-Ora-Sokoto road while going to visit their friend in Rounder area in Abeokuta-North local government area of the state.

It was further gathered that the assailants had contacted the family members of the victims, demanding N10million each for their release. A source close to one of the victims told our correspondent that, the kidnappers laid an ambush for their victims around the area known as Karigo on the Igbo-Ora road in Abeokuta.

The source added that the victims included a woman with eight-month pregnancy. While narrating the incident, the source said, they were five that embarked on the short trip but, two escaped from the kidnappers while three others were abducted. The source said: “The kidnappers didn’t call immediately but, they have called now asking for N10 million on each victim as ransom. There is a pregnant woman among them who would soon give birth.

Like this: Like Loading...